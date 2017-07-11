Cowboys Damien Wilson blamed 'road rage' for backing truck into woman

Damien Wilson mugshot

FRISCO, TEXAS - New police documents show Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson blamed road rage for backing into a woman and then pulling out an AR-15 rifle in a Frisco parking lot.



Police arrested Wilson for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said Wilson "intentionally backed his truck into a female while parking, then brandished a rifle at another man."



The incident happened near Toyota Stadium, where Frisco's "Freedom Fest" Fourth of July celebration took place.



According to an affidavit, Wilson told the officer, "I had rage," when asked why he took a gun out of his truck.

WFAA tracked down one of the victim's listed in an initial police report.

Israel Preza said his wife, Reina, was holding a parking spot for their son when Wilson pulled up nearby in a pickup truck.



Wilson was initially booked into the Frisco jail but posted $10,000 bond for each count and was released.

