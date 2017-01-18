Cowboys' Beasley, a Little Elm native, on fallen officer: ‘We lost a good one'

Detective Jerry Walker, left, and Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley. Credit: Little Elm PD/USA TODAY Sports Images

The shooting death of Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker Tuesday evening sent shockwaves through the small Denton County town.

It was the first time in the city’s history that an officer had been gunned down in the line of duty.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley, a Little Elm native, wrote on Twitter that the news was “crazy.”

“We lost a good one,” Beasley wrote. “He looked out for me in high school. Rest in Peace.”

Beasley graduated from Little Elm High School in 2008. Walker worked as a school resource officer there at the time.

Walker joined the Police Department in September 1998. He was a father of four children, his youngest a few months old and his oldest 22 years old, Harrison said.

Monica King, a Little Elm resident who also has four children, said everyone in the community would be touched by Walker’s passing.

“We’re just a small town, and if you didn’t know him, then you know someone who did,” King said. “And you know how they’re going to be affected.”

Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison said in a brief statement Tuesday night that Walker was “a model officer.”

A procession of police vehicles honored Walker at Denton County Regional Hospital after the news of that he had died there. Citizens left flowers outside the city’s police department building in a growing memorial for the fallen officer.

The Guns and Hoses Foundation of North Texas has opened a Benevolence Fund to raise money for Walker's family. The organization has assisted the families of eight other fallen North Texas officers, including the five gunned down in the July 7 ambush in Dallas.

