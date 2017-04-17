Countersuit: Lahren ‘embarrassed' TheBlaze; problems date back a year

Tomi Lahren during an appearance on WFAA's Good Morning Texas, before she was fired by The Blaze. (Photo: WFAA)

TheBlaze is firing back at Tomi Lahren, calling the 24-year-old personality “divisive” and saying she “embarrassed” the media outlet with her behavior over a span of more than a year.

Lahren sued the North Texas-based conservative-leaning network earlier this month for wrongful termination. She accused the company of firing her for expressing pro-choice views in an appearance on The View and blocking her access to her social media accounts.

In a coutersuit filed Monday in Dallas County, TheBlaze claims those allegations are false.

“Her employment agreement with TheBlaze remains in full force and effect, she continues to be employed (and paid) by TheBlaze, and she has access to her social media accounts,” the company wrote in the lawsuit.

TheBlaze acknowledged that the pro-choice comments made on The View are a “drastic departure” from previous statements Lahren had made on the matter, but said issues with Lahren’s behavior date back more than a year.

Among issues detailed in the lawsuit include Lahren’s conflicts with other employees at TheBlaze -- including an alleged refusal to work with one makeup artist -- as well as her complaints about the company, turning down advertisers and “uninformed” statements.

“Lahren embarrassed the company and many of its staff and other personalities because her statements were uninformed and inconsistent,” the lawsuit reads.

TheBlaze claims that, for those reasons, it had chosen not to extend Lahren’s contract, which is set to expire in September, before her appearance on The View. The network said it suspended Lahren’s show but would continue to pay her even if the show was not broadcast.

Lahren’s contract requires the creation of 230 one-hour episodes per year, according to the lawsuit.

The counterclaim alleges several breaches of the Lahren’s contract. TheBlaze says Lahren had an “obligation to not make public statements relating to TheBlaze and her employment without prior approval,” and that a pair of social media posts violated the contract.

TheBlaze also says public appearances Lahren is scheduled to make in May and June are also violations of her contract.

TheBlaze is seeking a temporary restraining order that would prevent Lahren from making any public appearances without approval or making statements about the company.

Tweets from Lahren’s account and others indicate she was set to make an appearance at East Carolina University Monday night.

In a tweet earlier Monday, possibly in reference to the countersuit filed by TheBlaze, Lahren tweeted: I’m going to take the advice of [the rapper] @Wale and just smile.”

