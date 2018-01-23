Corsicana HS student arrested for bringing BB gun to school

Corsicana High School. Photo: Google Maps

An 18-year-old student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a BB gun to Corsicana High School, the district said.

Campus police were notified of the gun by a concerned student. The gun was confiscated and the student was arrested and removed from campus, according to CISD.

“The high school staff and CISD police officers handled the situation swiftly and professionally,” said Dr. Diane Frost, CISD Superintendent. “We are committed to keeping our District safe.”

It was not immediately clear whether the BB gun made it inside the school. An investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Three campus police officers work at Corsicana High School full-time. Corsicana ISD said it employs seven full-time police officers and a police chief who have a presence on each of the district’s campuses.

Tuesday's arrest comes a day after a school shooting in Italy, Texas, about 22 miles west of Corsicana. A 15-year-old student was shot and a 16-year-old was taken into custody.

Tuesday in rural Kentucky, two students were killed and more than a dozen more were injured when a 15-year-old opened fire on a high school there.

© 2018 WFAA-TV