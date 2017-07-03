Construction worker rescued from collapsed trench

DALLAS -- Firefighters have rescued a construction worker from a trench in Dallas.
The urban-search-and-rescue incident began Monday morning at 9:30 at the Northwood Country Club on Alpha Road, Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue said.
Evans says the worker was digging a trench from above when a partial collapse occurred. He fell in 10 feet and was buried waist deep, although he was alert and talking during the rescue.
@DallasFireRes_q #DFRUSAR helping 2 rescue const worker trapped n trench. Worker alive, stable and talking 2 medics/rescuers #CareFlight otw pic.twitter.com/rBx7uOFuET— DALLAS FIRE RESCUE (@DallasFireRes_q) July 3, 2017
Evans said a slow dig was needed to rescue him, and crews got him out of the trench and on to a stretcher just before noon. He was taken by CareFlite to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs