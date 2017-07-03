WFAA
Construction worker rescued from collapsed trench

Jordan Armstrong, WFAA 12:19 PM. CDT July 03, 2017

DALLAS -- Firefighters have rescued a construction worker from a trench in Dallas.

The urban-search-and-rescue incident began Monday morning at 9:30 at the Northwood Country Club on Alpha Road, Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Evans says the worker was digging a trench from above when a partial collapse occurred. He fell in 10 feet and was buried waist deep, although he was alert and talking during the rescue.

Evans said a slow dig was needed to rescue him, and crews got him out of the trench and on to a stretcher just before noon. He was taken by CareFlite to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

