WFAA
Close

Condolences pour in from softball community for Forney girl killed in accident

Forney HS softball player killed in crash

WFAA.com Staff , WFAA 10:39 AM. CDT May 17, 2017

An emotional outpouring of support came Wednesday morning for Emily Galiano, the 14-year-old Forney High School softball player who was accidentally run over by a car Tuesday night.

Galiano's twin sister, Madison, posted a heartfelt goodbye to her sister early Wednesday.

"Everything I do is for you now," she wrote. Don't see tweets below? Go here.

The softball community sent prayers and kind messages to Galiano's Forney team, which was scheduled to continue its playoff run Wednesday night against Mansfield Lake Ridge. That game has been postponed.

© 2017 WFAA-TV

WFAA

Forney HS softball player killed in accident after team dinner

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories