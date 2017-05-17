Condolences pour in from softball community for Forney girl killed in accident

Emily Galiano. Photo: Quintana Photography, LLC

An emotional outpouring of support came Wednesday morning for Emily Galiano, the 14-year-old Forney High School softball player who was accidentally run over by a car Tuesday night.

Galiano's twin sister, Madison, posted a heartfelt goodbye to her sister early Wednesday.

"Everything I do is for you now," she wrote. Don't see tweets below? Go here.

may 16, 2017 at 9:21pm i lost my bestfriend, sister, wombmate, teammate, etc, rest easy baby. everything i do is for you now 💓 i love you😭 pic.twitter.com/2Tx0zQlFez — madison galiano (@GalianoMadison) May 17, 2017

The softball community sent prayers and kind messages to Galiano's Forney team, which was scheduled to continue its playoff run Wednesday night against Mansfield Lake Ridge. That game has been postponed.

Prayers from the entire Texas HS softball community to Forney HS on the tragic accident of one of their players

https://t.co/XWbCyXDZwH — TXPrepSoftball (@TXPrepSoftball) May 17, 2017

Thoughts and prayers to the Forney softball team and it's entire community. — Rowlett Softball (@rowlettsoftball) May 17, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the players, staff and families of Forney Softball. — Reedy Softball (@ReedySoftball) May 17, 2017

My heart goes out to the Forney softball team. The softball community is a close one and I know they will comfort each other — Emmy Ellis (@emmyellis11) May 17, 2017

My hearts heavy for forney softball today.. WHS softball knows what it's like losing someone dear to the team, but can't imagine the tragedy — chelsey catlett (@heyitschels23) May 17, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Forney High School and the Forney Softball Team. — Mabank High School (@mabankhs) May 17, 2017

Thoughts and prayers to Forney softball and Forney high school. The softball community is a family. #prayersforemily — TimberCreek Softball (@TimbercreekSB) May 17, 2017

Prayers sent to the Forney HS softball team, community, and the families involved. — Cedar Park Softball (@CedarParkSB) May 17, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Forney softball and their community. 🙏🙏🙏 — BH_Softball (@bh_softball) May 17, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Forney High School softball team and the community of Forney. — MHHS Jag Softball (@MHHSJagSoftball) May 17, 2017

Prayers going out to the Forney softball program for the loss of one of their players. #weareallfamily — Brenham Softball (@brenhamsoftbal) May 17, 2017

@GalianoMadison @GalianoMadison words cannot express our deepest, heartfelt sorrow for you and your family. Your sister will be greatly missed. ❤️ & 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/v8hztO2cUd — True Texas Radio (@truetexasradio) May 17, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV