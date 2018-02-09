Community pays tribute to Richardson fallen officer

RICHARDSON, Texas -- One by one, people came to pay their respects. They brought flowers, cards and balloons for the growing memorial outside the Richardson Police Department in memory of fallen Officer David Sherrard, a 13-year- veteran.



Former Richardson police chief Larry Zacharias was among them.



“David wore the same badge I wore,” said Zacharias, now chief of the University of Texas at Dallas. “He took the same oath of office that I took to protect this city and what we stand for, and it's what we as a police family do.”



Zacharias served on the Richardson police force for 32 years. He retired in 2009 as seven years as chief. He hired Sherrard 13 years ago.



“He had the attitude. He had the desire,” Zacharias said. “He liked working with people, and you know any skills he didn't have, we would train him. He was the guy with the right attitude.”



The fallen officer’s wife also came Friday to see the memorial. She was emotional as she saw for herself the expresses of condolences for her husband and their family. Media outlets respected a request not to film her.



Brandon McCall, the man accused of killing Sherrard, was arraigned before a magistrate judge Thursday. “You've been arrested for the charge of the felony offense of capital murder of a police officer,” the judge told him. “There is no bond on that.”



McCall, arrested after a five-hour police standoff, stood quietly in a green jail jumpsuit. The judge explained to him he had the right to remain silent and to a court-appointed attorney.



The events that ended with Sherrard’s death started at about 7 p.m. Wednesday when officers were called to the scene of a disturbance at the Breckinridge Point Apartments near East Renner and North Star roads.



When they arrived at the scene, officers were fired upon, which is when Sherrard was struck in the neck. Sherrard died later at the hospital. Dozens of rounds were fired during the incident and investigators believe more than one gun may have been used.



After McCall surrendered to police, officers recovered the body of a second victim at the scene who they've identified as 30-year-old Rene Gamez. Plano police said Gamez lived at the apartment where the incident took place and offered to let McCall to spend the night at his place. Sources tell News 8 that McCall didn’t really have a place to live and was basically “couch surfing.” It's unclear what led to the deadly argument.



Plano police are heading up the investigation at the request of the Richardson Police Department. They continued work Friday, combing through the crime scene.



Richardson officers, assisted by Dallas and other departments, escorted the fallen officer's body last night from the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office to Restland Funeral home in Dallas.



Police and firefighters from across the area lined the route. They stood in salute, honoring the fallen officer, as procession rolled into Restland.



At the Richardson Police Department Friday afternoon, Cindy D'Orsay brought her four-year-old grandson Sampson to leave flowers and balloons.



She said her grandson wanted her grandson to know who the good guys are. “It's very, very sad,” she said. “And I feel for his family. I pray for his family and for the department.”



A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at the Richardson Civic Center. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Watermark Community Church.



The Dallas Police Association, through the Assist The Officer Foundation, has set up a donation page. You can send donations to the Sherrard family by clicking here, all net funds donated will go directly to the family. You can contact Brian Mayes at 214-208-5842 for more information.

