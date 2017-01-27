Community members take action to help needy and homeless families in southwest Oak Cliff

Neighbors helping families in need in Oak Cliff.

DALLAS – A large group of neighbors gathered outside the Super 7 Motel at Independence and Camp Wisdom Road Friday afternoon to address what they say is a growing community concern.

The volunteers were providing assistance to needy families.

“We’re finding even with the homeless, they are not just individuals anymore. They are families," Larry Walker of Anthem Strong Families said.

Organizers say the area is dealing with the changing face of homelessness. Curtis Jenkins is among a growing number of people renting rooms by the day.

“Most of the time the families have to sleep four or five people to a bed," Jenkins said.

Jenkins says the motel is a means to get by because he can’t find steady work.

“I’ve been locked up,” Jenkins explained. “I’ve discharged my sentence, and then I come out here and I’m unable to get a job because everybody is focused on my past when I’m trying to go forward.”

Community members organized a special dinner for more than 100 guests in the Camp Wisdom area. It was especially for families on hard times, people who have been evicted from their homes, and folks who are unemployed.

Volunteers representing a variety of agencies like the Dallas Police Department, Neighbor Up, Camp Wisdom Now, the City of Dallas, Parkland Memorial Hospital, and several others were present. Organizers say the goal was to assess the needs in the area, and to provide neighbors access to a host of resources.

"Maybe this is a pathway out of poverty, to go on the boulevard to success," community organizer Claudia Fowler said.

Among those working to bring attention to the needs was Larry Walker. His organization provides counseling services. Curtis Corbins said he is working to help provide access to jobs and transportation services to work sites.

"We see people that are desperate for someone to give them a chance, and that’s what we’re providing," Corbins explained. "We’re providing that opportunity to help them get back on their feet and providing the tools and the resources for them."

The event took a community effort. The volunteers say they are committed to doing their part to help make a difference.

