Wylie FD rescues, returns fallen eaglet to nest

Thanks to Wylie Fireman Ham, a fallen eaglet that fell out of its nest has now been returned to its home.

According to the City of Wylie, mommy and daddy eagle were very close protecting the nest.

In the rescue video from Firefighter Ham, you can see him and his team troubleshooting on how to return the eaglet to its nest when they finally decide to use a shovel to place the eaglet back to its nest.

You can watch the full rescue video below:

© 2017 WFAA-TV