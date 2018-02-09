Wylie basketball team honors fallen Richardson officer

ROYSE CITY, Texas -- The McMillan Junior High School basketball team wore special blue warm-ups with Richardson Officer David Sherrard's badge number on the front. Sherrard was shot and killed while on duty responding to a disturbance at an apartment complex on Wednesday.

"This is one small way that we can show them that we got their back. We're more than happy to wear blue," said Ian Halperin with Wylie ISD.



Sherrard's daughter is on the girl's Wylie high school basketball team that was in Royse City for a basketball tournament on Friday. There were also posters throughout the gym showing support for the Richardson Police Department and the officer's family. Sherrard's wife was also present at the game.

"We wanna honor this officer and show love for this family," said Halperin.

The City of Royse City also held a small prayer gathering for Officer Sherrard and other law enforcement who died in the line of duty. The gathering on Friday night brought nearly 30 people to the parking lot of the police department.

"The people we help is what makes this job worthwhile," said Royse City Police Chief Jeff Stapleton.

A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at the Richardson Civic Center. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Watermark Community Church.



The Dallas Police Association, through the Assist The Officer Foundation, has set up a donation page. You can send donations to the Sherrard family by clicking here, all net funds donated will go directly to the family. You can contact Brian Mayes at 214-208-5842 for more information.

© 2018 WFAA-TV