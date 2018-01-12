Woman, 18, hospitalized in Allen shooting

ALLEN, Texas -- An 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night.

According to Allen police, the shooting happened at Benton Pointe Apartments at 205 Benton Dr., shortly after 8 p.m.



The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Her condition remains unknown as of Friday night.



Police said they believed all of those involved in the shooting knew each other and are not cooperating with officers.



