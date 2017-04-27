Water leak forces partial evacuation of Frisco hospital

Baylor Scott & White Centennial Medical Center in Frisco

FRISCO -- A major water leak forced the overnight evacuation of Baylor Scott & White Centennial Medical Center in Frisco.

City spokeswoman Dana Baird said fire crews evacuated patients and moved them to other hospitals at about midnight Thursday. The emergency room won't be taking ambulance traffic until the leak is fixed, but fire crews are on the scene to help with "drive up" patients.

“We’re transporting the critical patients first,” Assistant Fire Chief Lee Glover said. “The hospital has enacted its emergency plan and, as a result, is advising where to relocate patients."

The water leak was discovered coming from the third floor of the building just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Water had to be shut off to the rest of the four-story hospital, Baird said. The leak also caused electrical problems, leaving the hospital without internet or its intercom system.

“The hospital was having power issues due to the water,” Glover said. “Operating a generator under these flooded conditions is a fire/electrical hazard.”

Craig Civale with Baylor Scott & White says 27 patients were moved, but some stayed behind because they were on the unaffected floor.

The water pipe that's leaking is currently being repaired.

© 2017 WFAA-TV