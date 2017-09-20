Vigil for Plano shooting victims anchored by domestic violence stakeholders

Plano victims

Ten days after eight lives were taken in a domestic violence rampage, the city of Plano organized a vigil Wednesday to remember the victims but also raise awareness.

The vigil was set for McCall Plaza at 998 E. 15th Street in Plano at 6:30 p.m.

Meredith Lane Hight and seven of her friends died after her estranged husband Spencer Hight barged into a Cowboys watch party uninvited with multiple weapons.

Hight, 32, was killed by a Plano Police officer.

On Wednesday, organizers with the Junior League of Collin County assembled 200 hundred candles for the vigil.

Sheri Steele has been with the organization for more than 25 years and in Collin County longer than that.

"It brings up the feeling of 'how can this happen in our community'," Steele said. "But we know it does. It's a topic that sometimes is hard to bring out of the shadows."

Steele says the Junior League took on combating domestic violence in 2000 when it realized it could provide resources to help steer victims of violence to needed services.

Steele says much of that happens through the Collin County Council on Family Violence, which brings stakeholders together to make sure there are no gaps in services.

Hope's Door is one of those organizations.

The Collin County non-profit provides emergency shelter for more than 120 women and children in the county.

Jim Malatich serves as executive director and helped coordinate the vigil on Wednesday, designed to remember the victims and raise awareness for those in attendance.

"Our shelters are beyond capacity," Malatich said. “The number of domestic violence incidents in Collin County has doubled from last year.”

