Toddlers, community heal after crash at Frisco daycare

FRISCO, Texas -- Healing isn't always easy, not for kids who are hurt, or for the community around them.

Five children and one teacher were hospitalized when a teenage driver accidentally rammed into a daycare fence, pushing it onto the kids. And a day after the crash, the community is filling the daycare with flowers, notes, and food.

Primrose School at Main and Teel co-owner DeeDee Gebhardt said it means the world to her. She said the injured teacher was released from the hospital and is looking forward to coming back to work. She has also been in touch with the families of the children who were injured.

Barry Hicks, M.D., Children's Health and UT Southwestern pediatric surgeon, treated those who came to Children's.

"Primarily head injuries, blunt force," said Hicks. "Cuts, bruises, some concussions."

Four of the children were taken to Children's Health Thursday evening, some by helicopter. A fifth child was transported to a hospital in Plano and has since been released.

They were between the ages of one and three years old, said Children's. Two children were still hospitalized as of Friday afternoon, including one boy in critical condition in the ICU, according to Children's Health.

"Children recover very well, but there is still the possibility of having some long-term effects," said Dr. Hicks. "We have a concussion protocol we have them on, they will follow up with our concussion specialist."

"We're praying for them in this difficult time," said Petra Thornton, who hung a sign outside the school that read "Praying for Primrose."

Thornton is also praying for the 17-year-old behind the wheel.

"[My son] made a similar mistake, but there was a curb in front," said Thornton.

This time, the teen's dad was in the passenger seat. He says his son was about to head into the Driving School of North Texas across the street for his second to last test when he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

Primrose had a crisis counselor on hand Friday for teachers and students. Gebhardt said her focus was on caring for staff, students and parents. She also said her heart goes out to the driver, describing this as a "freak accident."

The driver does not face charges at this point.

A similar accident in Orlando, Florida, prompted charges to laws there, requiring day cares to install concrete barriers outside. Gebhardt said she doesn't plan to do so because her daycare is not located directly on the street.

She said the fence will be fixed over the weekend.

