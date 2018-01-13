Teen arrested in McKinney hit-and-run that injured 3 construction workers

Brandon Tran, 17.

A teenager has been arrested in a hit-and-run that critically injured a construction worker and hurt two others in McKinney.

Brandon Tran, 17, faces three felony counts of accident involving personal injury or death, according to McKinney police.

Tran said he thought hit a sign and then panicked and drove away, police said.

The accident happened about 7:52 a.m. Saturday on Stacy Road, between Alma Road and Ridge Road.

A Mazda CX-5 SUV veered off Stacy and struck three construction workers who were working on a sidewalk, police said. One worker taken to Plano Medical Center in critical condition. The other two suffered minor bruises and cuts.

