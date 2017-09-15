State Rep. Pat Fallon pushes for Confederate monument bill

Pat Fallon (Photo: WFAA)

Even when Robert E. Lee's statue is not there, it is an attraction. A base without a statue sits enclosed by gates. People come by to take pictures, and some even brought family to witness what is and is not there.

"At the end of the day, we won. There's no statue on that base," said Jeff Hood. Hood was part of the effort to bring Robert E. Lee's statue down at the park in Dallas. It has been met with a now-more vocal sentiment that it should have stayed.



Pat Fallon, the Texas Representative of District 106, had a Facebook post on the Fallon For Texas page that made the rounds. He used a simple word addressed to Dallas: "Shame!"



"That money would have been better served going to Hurricane Harvey victims. It was a misallocation of resources and priorities," Fallon said.



Fallon, who is running for the Senate District 30 seat, promised one of the first bills he'd file would protect monuments on state grounds and keep public money from being used to remove monuments on other public grounds.



"There are two slave owners on Mount Rushmore. Is Mount Rushmore going to be dynamited? At some point you have to draw the line in the sand," he said.



On Friday the Dallas task force designed to address the Confederate monuments issue. The majority of the public who spoke want these statues preserved. Jeff Hood says that is counter to the message of unity Dallas keeps touting.



"The only reason these statues exist is because of racism. They were built at time to encourage white supremacy," he said.



Fallon says only if a special session is called can he bring up his bill in his current position as a state representative.



"It will be filed. It will be fought for and hopefully this bill will be passed," he said.



Rallies are planned at Robert E. Lee Park on Saturday because it appears neither side is giving up this fight.

