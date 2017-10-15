Shots fired at Plano office building, suspect arrested

Employees at an office building in Plano took shelter Sunday morning after hearing gunshots.

When Plano police arrived at NTT Data around 6:30 a.m., at Custer and Plano Parkway, they saw evidence of a shooting and were able to locate the suspect. Police took the suspect into custody and a firearm was recovered.

At this time police believe he is the only suspect. Authorities did a sweep of the building to make sure everyone was fine and that there were no other suspects.

No injuries have been reported.

It's unclear if the suspect was an employee at NTT Data or how he was connected to this office building and the employees there.

