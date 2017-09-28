Several injured after car crashes into daycare in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a car crashed into a daycare Thursday afternoon.



The crash happened at the Primrose School of Frisco at Main and Teel in the 9100 block of Teel Parkway.



A medical helicopter arrived at the scene to airlift patients to Children's Medical Center Dallas. Officials could not confirm how many people have been injured at this time.



Police have placed tape to block off the scene.

