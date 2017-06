The Texas Game Warden says the teen jumped off a party boat and never surfaced. Photo: David Goins / WFAA

A search is underway for a missing 17-year-old at Lake Lavon in Collin County.

The Texas Game Warden says the teen jumped off a party boat and never surfaced.

Collin County's Texas Game Wardens are responding to a suspected drowning on Lake Lavon. — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) June 4, 2017

Stay with WFAA for details on this developing story.

© 2017 WFAA-TV