Police chase of suspected drunk driver ends in crash involving school bus

PLANO, TEXAS - A police chase of suspected drunk driver ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles and a Plano ISD school bus Friday afternoon.

Allen police started pursuing the DWI suspect at about 2:30 p.m. when they received a report of a drunk driver near Bethany from the Murphy and Lucas areas.

Police said residents attempted to box the suspect in at Bethany and Cheyanne, where the driver hit three vehicles.

Officers continued following the driver, heading south on U.S. 75. service road. The driver hit a school bus at the service road and Spring Creek Parkway. The bus later struck three other vehicles before crashing into a tree. The suspect’s truck caught fire.

A child and two employees on the bus were not injured, according to Plano ISD. The suspect received minor injuries was taken into custody. No other injuries reported, police said.

