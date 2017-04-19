Plano woman reported missing

Megan Getrum (Plano PD)

PLANO -- Police are searching for a woman who hasn't been heard from since last week.

Megan Leigh Getrum, 36, was reported missing Tuesday from the 7000 block of West Parker Road at about 12:30 p.m. The caller said Getrum hadn't been heard from over the weekend.

A search by officers came up empty, and they say they found no signs of foul play.

Getrum is described as white and 5'7", weighing 155 pounds. She has light brown hair, green eyes, and wears glasses.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call Plano PD at (972) 424-5678.

