Plano shooting vicitm's parents: 'He was not moving on and she was'

Photo of Meredith Lane provided by her family from 2010. Lane and six others were killed Sunday September 10, 2017. Debbie Lane says her daughter was hosting a Cowboys watch party for friends when her ex-husband opened fire.

Meredith Lane was excited about hosting a football party on Sunday for many of her close friends.

Her mother said the gathering centered around food and friends, but actually carried more meaning for the recent divorcee.

"It was officially out with the old and in with the new,” Debbie Lane told WFAA on Tuesday. "It was her reclaiming her life and she was thrilled to be doing that. It was the happiest she'd been in years. Years."

Debbie Lane was in North Texas earlier this month helping her daughter arrange some new furniture to prepare for the party. She says Meredith's estranged husband Spencer Hight had moved out months earlier, but only had collected the last bit of his things in the last few days.

"I think he saw our comfort, ease and happiness and her embracing new life and resented it to the maximum and responded the way he did,” Lane said.

A Plano officer responded to a weapons call just after 8 p.m. Sunday. When the officer arrived at 1712 W. Spring Creek Parkway, he heard shots and found two people down in the backyard.

Plano Police Chief Gregory Rushin said the officer made entry and encountered Spencer Hight. Rushin said Hight fired at the officer before the officer returned fire and killed the 32-year old former software engineer contractor.

Spencer Hight killed eight people, including his estranged wife Meredith in a matter of minutes.

Gene Lane says he understands that other people at his daughter's party did make it out uninjured.

"The people who were there and left – there was no indication of any problems or issues until he showed up," Lane said. "You don’t understand this. I don’t. I think 'why do people have to do this,' you know?”

