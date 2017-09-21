Officer-involved shooting at Josephine City Hall

Sept. 21, 2017: An officer-involved shooting happened at the Josephine, Texas City Hall, sources tell WFAA. (Photo: WFAA)

JOSEPHINE, Texas -- An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting at Texas City Hall Thursday.



Officers fired shots at a suspect involved in a disturbance at city hall earlier in the week. Officers were told at about 4:10 p.m. that the suspect was returning to city hall.

Two Josephine police officers were there when the suspect arrived, armed with a rifle. According to Texas Highway Patrol, officers said they told the suspect to disarm, but they were ignored. That's when officers, who remain unidentified at this time, fired shots.



The suspect was sent by air ambulance to an area hospital in serious condition. The suspect's name hasn't been released. The officers were not injured.

Texas Rangers responded to the scene.



Video from HD Chopper 8 showed several vehicles cordoned off by crime tape in front of City Hall, which is next to the volunteer department. Aerial video shows a high-powered rifle lying on the ground.

