Officer-involved shooting at city hall in Josephine

Sept. 21, 2017: An officer-involved shooting happened at the Josephine, Texas City Hall, sources tell WFAA. (Photo: WFAA)

JOSEPHINE, Texas -- An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting at Texas City Hall Thursday, sources tell WFAA.

Video from the HD Chopper 8 shows several vehicles cordoned off by crime tape in front of City Hall, which is next to the volunteer department.



Aerial video shows a high-powered rifle laying on the ground.



Texas Rangers have been called to the scene.



