Murphy police: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide

MURPHY, Texas -- An investigation is underway after police found two bodies in what they believe was an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday afternoon.



Two people, both 72 years old, were found dead from gunshots. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Officers were called to perform a welfare check at a home in the 600 block of Taylor Trail in the Windy Hill Farms, shortly before 3 p.m.



The caller told police that she had a missed lunch with her mother who had not been answering the phone.



Once officers went inside, they found two people shot.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with WFAA for updates.

© 2017 WFAA-TV