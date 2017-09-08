WFAA
Motorcyclist killed on 121 in Frisco

WFAA 8:43 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

FRISCO -- Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Frisco.

Just before 4:45 p.m. Friday, Jeffrey Cosby, 27, was riding his motorcycle south on State Highway 121, near Lebanon Road, when he crashed with a vehicle.

Cosby was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – Centennial, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

No one else was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and police say Cosby was wearing his helmet when it occurred.

If you have helpful information, you're asked to call Frisco PD at (972) 292-6010.

