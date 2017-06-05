Missing teen's body from Lake Lavon found

The Collin County Game Warden says the body of a missing 17-year-old has been recovered.

The body was recovered around 6 p.m. by the Wylie Fire Department Monday evening and located by sonar from The Game Warden.

Severe weather late Sunday halted the search for the teen on Lake Lavon that officials presumed drowned after jumping off the roof of a party barge.

The Game Warden has not released the name of the teen at this time.

Captain Tony Norton, a Texas Game Warden confirmed to WFAA that emergency dispatchers in Collin County received a call shortly after 3 p.m., stating a member of a church youth group did not resurface after jumping into the water.

"He was not wearing a life jacket," Norton said.

Norton said the dive team from the Wylie Fire Department led the search on the north end of the lake near Clear Lake Park.

