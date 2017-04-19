Missing Plano woman's body recovered

Megan Getrum (Plano PD)

PLANO – Officials have recovered the body of a Plano woman who was found during the weekend, according to Plano police.



Earlier, 36-year-old Megan Leigh Getrum was reported missing Tuesday from the 7000 block of West Parker Road at about 12:30 p.m. Plano police spent nearly a-day-and-a-half searching the nature preserve for the 36-year-old software engineer.

Gertrum's family last heard from her was Friday while she was at the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.

“We began to believe that possibly she may have been injured in the park. She may have fallen. It was dark. She may have not seen a rock, fallen down, tripped over a log, whatever the case may be,” said Plano Police spokesman David Tilley.



Police closed the park to search for her. Officials said Getrum, who is single and without children, lived nearby and walked the trails here regularly. Police also said that by all accounts she was happy, in shape, and had a tight circle of friends.



Former neighbors who met at the preserve Tuesday for a walk when they saw the commotion and heard the news.



“I don’t know. If I don’t hear from my boys in 12 hours, and they’re 31 and 28, I’m calling everybody I know, and I’m just checking. If I don’t hear from them in 24-hours, I go crazy,” said Cindy Hughes. “Something happened, something not good.”



Hughes and her friend come to the park multiple times a week. They said the park is family-friendly and safe.



“It’s just a really nice family area. So that’s the draw,” said Kathy Megura, who lives behind the nature preserve. “And you have people like this lady who go off trail hiking. You don’t necessarily have to be on the concrete. You have mountain bikers who are out there. It’s just a nice well-rounded park.”



The investigation is ongoing.



Getrum is described as white and 5'7", weighing 155 pounds. She has light brown hair, green eyes, and wears glasses.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call Plano PD at (972) 424-5678.

