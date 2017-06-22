WFAA
McKinney lifeguard accused of indecency with a child

WFAA 6:22 PM. CDT June 22, 2017

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - Police are trying to find a city pool lifeguard charged with indecency with a child.

17-year-old Noah Bloomfield has been the head lifeguard at the Apex Center on Alma Road since February. The alleged victim is a young girl who was attending a swimming cap. She says Bloomfield touched her inappropriately.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call the McKinney Police Department. 

The bond is set at $50,000

