McKinney lifeguard accused of indecency with a child

17-year-old Noah Bloomfield (Photo: McKinney Police, WFAA)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - Police are trying to find a city pool lifeguard charged with indecency with a child.

17-year-old Noah Bloomfield has been the head lifeguard at the Apex Center on Alma Road since February. The alleged victim is a young girl who was attending a swimming cap. She says Bloomfield touched her inappropriately.



If you have information on his whereabouts, call the McKinney Police Department.



The bond is set at $50,000

