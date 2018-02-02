McKinney doctor connected to 8 deaths sentenced to 10 years

Dr. Randall Wade has been linked to the deaths of eight patients, according to court records. (Photo: WFAA)

A McKinney doctor accused of prescribing massive amounts of controlled substances to patients will spend the next 10 years in prison.



Dr. Randall Wade was sentenced Friday for possession with the intent to distribute, along with money laundering.



Investigators said he was tied to at least 8 patient deaths.

A DEA agent has previously testified in court that many of the chain pharmacies would no longer fill Wade’s prescriptions.



Wade’s patients got the message that the chains would no longer fill their prescriptions, so they started going to the mom and pop pharmacies in smaller towns.

