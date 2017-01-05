Man found dead in Plano creek identified

Spring Creek, behind the 400 block of Chisholm Place in Plano. Credit: Google Maps

PLANO - The medical examiner's office has identified a man police found face down in a creek near the 400 block of Chisholm Place Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call just after 9 a.m. and found the body of 42-year-old Brian Lee Harkness, wearing only boxers and a shirt, in Spring Creek.

Police say results of his autopsy haven't been released yet, but they don't expect foul play.

Investigators haven't said how long his body was in the creek, but say there were no obvious signs of trauma. Some scratches on his body indicate he may have walked to the creek.

Copyright 2016 WFAA