Man found guilty in stabbing death of McKinney woman

Michael Pennington (Photo: WFAA)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - Michael Pennington was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to life without parole Friday.

Leasa Carroll, 58, was found stabbed to death at a McKinney residence after police were called to a domestic disturbance at about 10:45 p.m. on July 4, 2016. Michael Pennginton, 32 at the time, was arrested at the scene.

Back in 2016, several neighbors told WFAA that McKinney police officers made frequent stops to the home over the course of years.

"I've lived here five years and it's been constant," said one neighbor referring to how often police respond to the home.

© 2018 WFAA-TV