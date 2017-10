ANNA -- A grand jury has indicted a man charged with a July murder in Anna.

Police say Corey Lamar, 25, was shot inside a home on Creekside Drive on July 14, 2017. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Ruben Jenkins was arrested about 24 hours later and charged with murder.

This week a grand jury reviewed evidence and decided Jenkins should be indicted.

