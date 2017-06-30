Man, 30, shot and killed outside Frisco home

Getty Images

FRISCO, TEXAS - Two suspects remain at large following a shooting that killed a man Friday morning.



According to police, officers were called to a home in the 12000 block of Henderson Drive, on a report of a gunshot in the area, at about 10:43 a.m.



Officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was sent to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Officials have not released the man's identity at this time.



Police say it does not appear to be a random shooting. Investigators say they believe it is an isolated incident at this time.



A preliminary investigation indicates that two unknown men approached the victim in front of his home. A small struggle ensued, and the victim was shot, police said. The two suspects drove away as the victim ran away from the scene.



Anyone with information regarding this offense is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. You can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411).

