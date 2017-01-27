Investigators seek help after Anna family's dog shot to death

Chico was shot to death. Photo: Courtesy

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a family dog was shot to death in Anna earlier this week.

Two men, parked on County Road 368 in a white pickup truck, were seen firing gunshots toward a home around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a CCSO press release. They shot at two family dogs, a Saint Bernard and a Great Pyrenees.

The Saint Bernard, named Chico, was later found dead with a bullet wound in his neck.

Sheriff’s office investigators said the truck fled southbound on County Road 368, but nothing more was immediately known about the suspects.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Investigator Lanier at 972-547-5182 or submitting a tip on the Collin County Sheriff’s Office website.

Editor's note: Chico's owners provided News 8 with the attached photo but asked not to be identified.

Copyright 2016 WFAA