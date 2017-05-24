Higher education school for special needs to open in Plano

Rendering of My Possibilities School in Plano (Photo: My Possibilities, Custom)

PLANO, Texas -- A non-profit called "My Possibilities" in Plano is doing everything it can to change options for a student with special needs.

Last month, My Possibilities broke ground on a new campus called "My Possibilities University." Founders say it's the first of its kind in the United States and will bring a college-like atmosphere to 1600 students a year, when it's fully running.



For years, families have found themselves with no support of continuing education after special needs students become adults.

"When the bus stops coming, the opportunities stop too," said Charmaine Solomon, My Possibility's co-founder.

My Possibilities started in 2008. Solomon and two other moms created it because they couldn't find any schooling or job training for their special needs children after they became adults.



In the last 10 years, the program has grown exponentially. My Possibilities serves 400 students a week, teaching them life skills, job training and finding jobs across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"Our guys deserve a campus and a place to call home," Solomon said.

Parents say this service has been desperately needed for years. Debby Kennedy's 44-year-old son goes to My Possibilities, focusing on art and computer classes.

"As a parent, you worry what will happen when you're gone," Kennedy said.

Programs like My Possibilities help alleviate that worry, preparing men and women to function as independently as possible in the world.

A student named Amber went through the culinary program and now works as a baker. She churns out hundreds of sweets a day. She says she learned the work skills and social skills at the Plano non-profit.

"I was shy and scared when I came here, and now I know I can do this on my own," Amber said.

Rendering shows "My Possibilities University." My Possibilities broke ground on a new campus in Plano. (Photo: My Possibilities, Custom)

The first phase of construction on the new campus is scheduled to be finished in April of next year. The project is expected to cost around $50 million. Solomon says they were able to raise money from local businesses and donors who believe in the mission and work.

"We're reaching out to all these companies moving in to let them know about this workforce that is largely untapped," Solomon said.

Solomon says the very visible campus will also be a way for the community to learn about and embrace special needs men and women, something she says will make North Texas stronger across the board.

© 2017 WFAA-TV