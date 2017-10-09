Great uncle of missing Richardson child: 'I cannot belive anything'

Another day has come to a close and 3-year-old Sherin Mathews is still missing. Her father Wesley Mathews who was last with her and now facing child endangerment charges has bonded out.

As more time passes, questions vastly outnumber answers.

Sherin's great uncle came to the door late Monday and was in disbelief. "Three o' clock the baby is the outside? I cannot believe it," said Philip Mathew.



Wesley Mathews took his daughter, Sherin Mathews, outside at 3 a.m. Saturday to discipline her, the affidavit states. According to the affidavit, he told her to stand near a large tree in the backyard. When he went outside 15 minutes later, his daughter was gone.

Monday was another day of searching. Richardson Police told WFAA it has exhausted searches in and around the home. Police say it has expanded that search to include businesses within city limits.

"Try to get some video there and maybe some area businesses that might have caught a glimpse of someone," said Sgt. Kevin Perlich.

Groups on Facebook have popped up to organize searches. One Facebook pages that read "Where is Sherin Mathews?" and "Help Find Sherin Mathews." Before that people like Omair Siddiqi just came to help search on their own time.

"There's no real concentrated search effort. People just come from different cities," said Siddiqi.

A great uncle grapples with the question of how this all happened. The young couple he knows is caring. Philip cannot imagine their pain.

"They are nice people. The parents and everybody is nice and believers in Christ," said great-uncle Philip Mathew

The biggest question: Where is Sherin Mathews? A question that is sadly clouded by all else we don't know.

"There's a lot of suspicion that remains. It remains a mystery of how everything unfolded," said Siddiqi.

The searches will start again tomorrow. Police are hoping for better leads because that gives them to the best chance of finding Sherin.

© 2017 WFAA-TV