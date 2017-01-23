Frisco teen killed in motorcycle crash

City of Frisco

FRISCO -- A Frisco high school student was killed in a motorcycle crash last week.

At about 4:30 p.m. Friday, a motorcycle with two people was going west on Panther Creek Parkway near Elk Grove Boulevard when the 17-year-old driver lost control, police say.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital by emergency officials with non-life threatening injuries.

The other teen on the motorcycle, 17-year-old Gabbriel Atao, was taken to the hospital but died the next day. Police say Atao was a student at Heritage High School.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. If you have information please call FPD at (972) 292-6010.

