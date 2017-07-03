WFAA
Fatal car crash on Sam Rayburn Tollway

WFAA 10:17 PM. CDT July 03, 2017

Highway patrol troopers were called to a car crash on Sam Rayburn Tollway near Coit Rd. Monday evening.

According to highway patrol, preliminary information indicates a car was driving south on 121 when the car rolled, hit a pole and caught fire. The reason for the accident is being investigated at this time.

