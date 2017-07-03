Fatal car crash on Sam Rayburn Tollway

Photo courtesy-- Sam Price

Highway patrol troopers were called to a car crash on Sam Rayburn Tollway near Coit Rd. Monday evening.

According to highway patrol, preliminary information indicates a car was driving south on 121 when the car rolled, hit a pole and caught fire. The reason for the accident is being investigated at this time.

CLEARED: Accident on SRT NB at COIT RD affecting the left and center lanes — N. TX Tollway Auth. (@TollTagTidbits) July 4, 2017

