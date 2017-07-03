Fatal car crash on Sam Rayburn Tollway

Highway patrol troopers were called to a car crash on Sam Rayburn Tollway near Coit Rd. Monday evening.
According to highway patrol, preliminary information indicates a car was driving south on 121 when the car rolled, hit a pole and caught fire. The reason for the accident is being investigated at this time.
@CBSDFW @fox4 @nbcdfw @wfaachannel8 this was currently by the intersection of 121 and Coit in Frisco. pic.twitter.com/5oTaNcksBU— Sam Price (@svmprice) July 4, 2017
CLEARED: Accident on SRT NB at COIT RD affecting the left and center lanes— N. TX Tollway Auth. (@TollTagTidbits) July 4, 2017
