City-county land fight continues in North Texas

There's a reason the Stauffer's chose the 48 acre tract of land along Road 1461 for their dream home.

"That's the view," Harlan Stauffer said looking out and seeing a pond. Harlan and Sue's hope is to one day look out the porch and see that pond. Instead the view has been quite stale and the raw materials for their home have sat for a year.

"They dug all of the beams, put all the steel, and got ready to pour [concrete] and then they shut us down," he said.

They say living inside McKinney's "ETJ," extra territorial jurisdiction has not been easy. The Stauffers tell WFAA the city had informed them their county permits were not valid. The Stauffers tell WFAA they were told they'd be sued if they did any more work.

On Monday evening, the McKinney City Council discussed its annexation plan. The city outlined how the city could grow from 68 square miles to 116 square miles.

"In this instance, it's an overreach. It's a big overreach," said Alan Hoffmann who is with the Dallas Builders Association.

McKinney is staying tight-lipped on this. Especially because of the pending lawsuits by other property owners.

Monday's annexation report is about addressing the issue before two public hearings in August and before the state does. There are annexation bills now being looked at: one would give people in the ETJ the chance to vote on city proposals. Mayor George Fuller told WFAA he is set to meet with lawmakers in Austin concerning annexation.

"We like peace and quiet. [Harlan] grew up on a farm. He wants to go back to it. How many more years have we got?" Sue said.

The Stauffers say if there is no positive movement in the early future they are prepared to abandon this land and the view that comes with it.

