Alleged burglary suspect shot, killed in Frisco apartment

FRISCO, Texas -- Police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed during an apparent burglary Thursday.



According to Frisco Police, officers were called to Stewart Creek Apartments in the 7500 block of Stonebrook Parkway. Shortly after midnight, officers received a 911 call to report someone was shot while attempting to break into an apartment.



When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man shot. He was sent to a local hospital, where he died.

Officials have not released any identities at this time. Police said no other persons of interest are being sought in relation to the incident.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.

© 2017 WFAA-TV