2 arrested after sexual assault reported at NYE's underage drinking party in Wylie

WYLIE, TEXAS - A high school teacher and a high school student have been arrested following a report of a sexual assault during an underage drinking party on New Year's Eve.

According to Wylie police, Kristi Crawford, a Wylie East High School teacher, hosted a party that served alcohol to minors at a home in the 2900 block of Glendale Drive. The alleged assault happened during the party, police said.



Police were later notified of the incident on January 9. That's when detectives launched an investigation.

The next day, police arrested Kristi and Jacob. Kristi faces a charge of furnishing alcohol to minor. She has now been suspended from her job.



Jacob Crawford, a student at Wylie East High School, faces a charge of sexual assault of a child. They were booked into the Collin County Detention Facility.



