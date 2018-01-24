Allen PD: 2 injured in 16-vehicle pileup

Allen crash

ALLEN -- Sixteen cars were involved in four crashes in Allen within the span of an hour Wednesday morning, leaving two people injured.

Two crashes involving four cars were reported first on southbound U.S. 75 between Bethany and the Allen-Plano city line.

A third crash behind them involved six cars, and then a fourth crash behind that involved another six cars, Allen PD said.

In total, 16 cars were involved in the crashes between 6 and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Seven vehicles had to be towed, but the others were drivable, police said.

