Close call for bus driver on windy day in Dallas

WFAA photojournalist helps DART bus driver on windy day

Michael Botsford , WFAA 7:02 AM. CST January 12, 2018

On a cold windy day, WFAA Photojournalist Michael Botsford was sent out to capture the wind with his camera. He soon learned he was at the right place at the right time.

