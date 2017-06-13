Cleburne celebrates 'Alex Wilson Night' after custom bike stolen

When Alex Wilson's custom-made, $3,000 bike was stolen two weeks ago, the community decided to step up in a big way. (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

CLEBURNE, TEXAS - Alex Wilson has never used his cerebral palsy as an excuse. It's one big reason the 24-year-old is a town favorite in Cleburne.

When his custom-made, $3,000 bike was stolen two weeks ago, the community decided to step up in a big way.

At a Cleburne Railroaders baseball game Tuesday night, Alex was presented with close to $4,000 for a new set of wheels he'll be able to easily navigate to and from work.

"All of the support and people getting me a new bicycle, it's so overwhelming for me. I love it so much," said Wilson.

Aside from the financial support, he says the community support during the ordeal has been incredible. He could hardly walk five feet at the game without stopping for a photo or warm embrace.

He even got to throw out the first pitch from the player's mound.

"That made me feel so happy inside because that's really far, and I did it really really good," said Wilson.

Only hours earlier, Mayor Scott Cain proclaimed Alex as the town's honorary mayor for the day.

Tatum Shelton and her sisters were raising money at a makeshift lemonade stand earlier this month when they heard about Alex's plight.

They ended up donating close to $400 toward Alex's cause.

"That's his transportation to get to work. He's really nice. We talked to him at HEB and stuff," said Tatum.

The grocery chain has also chipped in to help with the new ride. Alex is a fixture at the store in town, five days a week.

Cleburne police are still searching for his stolen bike, affectionately called "Sarah," which featured some support wheels to help Alex safely peddle around town.

His new bike will be similarly designed, says Cain.

Anyone with information on possible suspects, is encouraged to contact Cleburne police.

