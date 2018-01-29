Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt accused of practicing without a license

A high-profile civil rights attorney is accused of practicing Texas law without a state license.

In a case filed Monday by the Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee, attorney Lee Merritt "engaged in unauthorized practice of law." Merritt is licensed to practice in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but not in Texas.



The Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee is a group appointed by the Supreme Court of Texas.



According to court documents, Merritt has lived in Texas since 2014. The next year, he applied to the Board of Law Examiners in order to practice law in the state of Texas, but he didn't end up taking the exam. He hasn't taken the exam since then.

Merritt has represented clients in recent high-profile cases in North Texas, including the shooting and killing of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, the controversial arrest of Jacqueline Craig in Fort Worth and a former Mesquite police officer who shot and killed a man breaking into his own vehicle. Merritt also represented a Texas A&M-Commerce student accused of evading arrest by Commerce Police Chief Kerry Crews.



