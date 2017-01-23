Dallas to gauge needs of HMK renters after closed housing

(Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- Some new help could be coming to hundreds of Dallas families who have been told to leave must leave their rental homes by the end of the school year.



The City of Dallas announced, on Monday, a partnership with Catholic Charities of Dallas that will work to help gauge the needs of nearly 300 people living in properties owned by HMK LTD.



You can still see signs on some neighbors lawns across west Dallas reading “We're staying.”



It is a strong message from hundreds of HMK tenants.



"I was angry for a moment,” said tenant Stephanie Hanson. “Then I started looking for solutions for myself and others."



Hanson is a disabled veteran. She is among the HMK renters who say finding comparable housing between $300 to $500 a month is tough.



“I have an autistic son who is 32-years-old. I have two dogs. So, that brings up a whole lot of other issues," Hanson said.



Some City of Dallas leaders say they have been working since the fall to help up to 300 HMK tenants in west Dallas and east Oak Cliff find solutions to what's become an affordable housing emergency.



"These individuals need our help," said District Four Council Member Carolyn King Arnold.



Council Members and Mayor Mike Rawlings announced a partnership, on Monday, that will help assess the needs of families living in HMK homes.



Many of those houses have serious code violations, according to the city.



"We asked one of the premiere organizations in town, Catholic Charities of Dallas, to help us in that survey," Rawlings said.



Mayor Rawlings says Catholic Charities workers will visit HMK tenants with questionnaires.



He says the plan is to better understand the needs of each family and streamline information in hopes of finding housing options.



The owner of HMK LTD., Khraish Khraish, says he's concerned about the city's motives.



“City hall has done absolutely nothing,” Khraish said. “They are still trying to figure out what the problem is. The mayor said himself, he is going to assess what the problem is. He does not know there is no affordable housing in Dallas, Texas? He does not understand there are no affordable housing policies in city hall? That is the problem."



Meantime, tenants left counting down the days are optimistic the new survey can help.



The survey for HMK tenants may be found on the City of Dallas’ website.

