City, rescuee thank father-son duo who saved Waxahachie woman's life

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS - At 21 years old, Jade Flores' dreams almost died on the side of an interstate highway.

"It was all in slow-mo, I felt everything turning really slow but it happened so fast,” Flores said. “It was scary, more of a shock than anything.”

A picture taken from the scene of the July crash shows her truck upside-down and quickly filling with water.

"The water was rising up and you know it was getting really high," Flores said. "I knew I was probably going to drown."

Enter the most soft-spoken hero you'll ever meet.

"We decided, ‘Hey, let's stop and help out,’" said George Avalos, a father of three from Ferris.

Avalos is a printer repairman and his son, Jorge Avalos, is a welder. Both were in the same car when they saw the overturned truck on the side of I-35 in Waxahachie.

"And then out of nowhere I hear someone say, ‘Close your eyes, close your eyes,’” Flores said. “When that happened just glass flew out everywhere and they pulled me out of the truck.”

"My son is the one that went and broke the window and took her out and as soon as he took her out she was gasping for air," Avalos said.

Just last week, Flores had a chance to thank the father and son who saved her life the only way she knows how. She sang in front of the two men at a city council meeting in Waxahachie.

"Them saving me -- they allowed me to pursue my passion, which was singing, and I wanted them to know this is what I'm continuing to do with my life," Flores said.

Flores is a student at Navarro College in Waxahachie. She hopes to major in vocal performance and wants to teach music.

"I don't how to explain it to you,” Avalos said. “It's just emotional to see somebody alive. It's a good feeling.”

It was clear that even the two men, who let their actions do the talking, were moved.

"That could have been my daughter," Avalos said.

