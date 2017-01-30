Chip Gaines of 'Fixer Upper' to open new store

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV's Fixer Upper. Photo: HGTV

WACO - The Gaineses' empire continues to expand as one-half of HGTV’s Fixer Upper couple will open up a new store at Magnolia Market.

Chip Gaines will be opening his own store on one of two old silos on the property, the Dallas Morning News reported. The tens of thousands of people who visit the market can also expect two additional stores to be opened on the property

In June 2016, Chip and Joanna added a bakery to the Silos property. The couple also purchased the Elite Café after it closed its doors in February. The restaurant was in business for nearly 100 years.

Chip’s new store will go beyond the work shirts, hats and small tools available in “Chip’s Corner.” Brock Murphy, the spokesperson for the Gaines told the Dallas Morning News that a completion date is unsure.

