WFAA
Close

Child critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Cleburne

Domingo Ramirez Jr., Star-Telegram , WFAA 3:10 PM. CDT May 14, 2017

CLEBURNE, Texas -- A 2-year-old child was critically injured just before the noon hour Sunday after being hit by a vehicle, police said.

The toddler was taken by helicopter ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital.

Firefighters and police responded to the call of an injured child just before 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Chase Avenue.

Police learned the child was hit by a vehicle driven by a family member.

Authorities did not release the name of the child or any other details on the incident.

Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories