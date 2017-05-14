Child critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Cleburne

CLEBURNE, Texas -- A 2-year-old child was critically injured just before the noon hour Sunday after being hit by a vehicle, police said.

The toddler was taken by helicopter ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital.

Firefighters and police responded to the call of an injured child just before 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Chase Avenue.

Police learned the child was hit by a vehicle driven by a family member.

Authorities did not release the name of the child or any other details on the incident.



